Techie says he’s stuck in notice period as employer delays release, fears losing new offer

A software professional recently took to Reddit to express his frustration over being held back by his employer during his notice period, despite having completed all assigned tasks. The post titled “Stuck in notice period hell – company won’t release me even when there’s no work” struck a chord with many professionals facing similar challenges. A techie’s Reddit post about being trapped in a long notice period despite finishing all tasks sparked debate on unfair workplace practices.(Representational image/Unsplash)

(Also read: Techie questions late-night calls as US manager schedules daily client meetings at 11 pm)

The employee wrote, “Hey everyone, I’m stuck in a frustrating situation right now and could use some perspective. I got two good offers recently, both companies wanted me to join within 30 days. Based on that, I resigned from my current job, where the official notice period is 90 days. Initially, my employer verbally agreed to release me in 30 days, so everything looked fine. But once I submitted my resignation, they suddenly changed their stance.”

He further added, “Now they’re insisting on at least 60 days, even though I’ve already completed all my deliverables and there are no active project dependencies. The only reason they’re holding me back is billing — they want to keep charging the client for my position.”

Losing motivation and opportunity

The employee revealed that he has been transparent with his prospective employers, but both have started growing impatient. “They’re saying December is too late and they’ll ‘check with the hiring team’. I’m scared they might pull back the offer. So I’m just sitting here, demotivated, doing meaningless work, stuck in a company that values revenue over people — all while the opportunity I earned might slip away,” he lamented.

Check out the post here:

Online users express solidarity

The Reddit post quickly attracted responses from fellow professionals who could relate to the situation. One user commented, “How to overcome this! Will be facing the same problem soon!” Another suggested, “Wait it out. Let your other offers know. Nothing you can do.”

A third wrote, “Keep interviewing for other companies and tell them NP is 60 days.” Some offered practical advice, such as, “The only way to properly deal with this is to tell the recruiter your notice period is 90 days from the start so that they accommodate when releasing the offer.” Another added, “Not the way I’d like to do it, but start searching for a job after resigning and while in the notice period.”

Echoing the frustration, a user concluded, “This is sad at so many levels.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)