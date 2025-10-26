Search
Sun, Oct 26, 2025
New Delhi oC

Techie questions late-night calls as US manager schedules daily client meetings at 11 pm

ByMahipal Singh Chouhan
Published on: Oct 26, 2025 01:48 pm IST

A tech worker shared on Reddit that their manager scheduled daily client calls at 11 pm, sparking debate over late-night work culture.

A software engineer recently took to Reddit to express frustration over a new work routine that’s disrupting personal life. The user shared that after being assigned to a new project, their manager based in the United States began scheduling daily client sync calls at increasingly late hours.

A software engineer’s Reddit post about 11 pm client calls with US teams triggered discussions on work-life balance.(Representational image/Unsplash)
A software engineer’s Reddit post about 11 pm client calls with US teams triggered discussions on work-life balance.(Representational image/Unsplash)

“I recently got allocated to a new project, and my manager (who's based in the US) has started scheduling daily client sync calls really late at night. Initially, it was around 9 pm for a couple of days, then it got moved to 10 pm, and now suddenly it's 11 pm every night,” the engineer wrote.

They added, “I'm not very experienced — joined the company just about a year ago as a fresher — so I'm not sure how to handle this situation. I understand the time zone difference, but having a recurring call that late every night feels a bit unreasonable, especially since it's not just a one-off thing. Is this kind of timing common when working with US clients? How do you all handle such cases? Should I talk to my manager about it or is that going to be seen as a bad move this early in my career?”

Check out the post here:

Manager scheduled daily client calls at11 PM — is this normal or should I push back?
byu/Infinite-Package-479 indevelopersIndia

The post, titled “manager scheduled daily client calls at 11 pm— is this normal or should I push back?”, sparked debate among fellow professionals.

Community reactions

The thread attracted a mix of empathy, advice, and humour. One commenter said, “Speak with your manager and ask them to discuss with the customer. Most customers will happily find a slot that works for everyone. Many times it's us who just accept whatever they say.” Another wrote, “This is the dark side of working with US clients — the time zones can really mess up your routine.”

A user with experience in offshore projects remarked, “Happens all the time. But daily syncs at 11 pm? That’s excessive. ” Someone else chimed in, “Welcome to Indian IT circus. If the client is on US time than yes its a common thing to have a call as per there timings. Maybe you can ask your manager to have the call scheduled at around 7 pm,”

Adding to the discussion, another person noted, “It’s part of the learning curve. Try to communicate boundaries respectfully.” Meanwhile, one sarcastic reply read, “Welcome to the IT industry — caffeine and late calls are your best friends now.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
News / Trending / Techie questions late-night calls as US manager schedules daily client meetings at 11 pm
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On