Techie shows 5 crore London house with huge backyard: ‘Indian property market makes no sense’

A London-based Indian software engineer shared a photograph of a large house in the British capital, comparing it to cramped flats in India that are often sold at comparable rates. Arnav Gupta said that the house in the Wembley district of London is on the market for £0.5 million ( ₹6 crore approximately, as per the current exchange rate).

Arnav Gupta said this house in London is priced at ₹ 5 crore. (X/@championswimmer)

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His picture showed a charming single-storey with multiple gables and sloping red roofs. The front of the house features bay windows and an abundance of plants, including a pretty wisteria covering the front wall.

(Also read: ‘Itne paise diye hai, aur ye condition hai’: Man regrets his ₹1 crore flat in Noida)

Arnav Gupta, an Engineering Manager at Meta, noted that the house also comes with a huge backyard.

India vs London

“This house is less than ₹5cr (£0.5M). Less than 30min commute to anywhere in central London. Indian property markets makes no sense to me after seeing the market here,” Gupta noted in his X post.

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{{^usCountry}} The comparison triggered a familiar discussion around how property is valued differently in India, where prices in cities like Mumbai, Delhi NCR, and Bengaluru are often driven heavily by demand, limited land availability and regulatory constraints. Many users echoed Gupta’s sentiment that Indian real estate can feel disproportionately expensive for the space offered, especially in gated communities or high-rise apartments. Indian property debate {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The comparison triggered a familiar discussion around how property is valued differently in India, where prices in cities like Mumbai, Delhi NCR, and Bengaluru are often driven heavily by demand, limited land availability and regulatory constraints. Many users echoed Gupta’s sentiment that Indian real estate can feel disproportionately expensive for the space offered, especially in gated communities or high-rise apartments. Indian property debate {{/usCountry}}

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“See this house is also available in India but it is priced basis demand and supply in India. This subtle point is missed by many,” wrote one X user in the comments section.

“That's really pretty. Already a fan of the landscaping,” another said.

(Also read: How much apartment space can ₹10 crore buy in top metros? Mumbai offers the least, costs the most)

A user contrasted the London house with his home in India. “Meanwhile in India, all my society (Ashiana Silver Crest Villas, Gurgaon) had was one small park. That also is under threat,” he wrote. “because the park's land was apparently still in possession of some local third-party who has sold it for construction of some builder floors.”

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“Indian property market is a big bubble and the coming oil shock along with AI shock is going to see property prices tumble by 15-20%,” one person predicted.

“Indian real estate market is a joke, not built for middle class,” a user agreed with Arnav Gupta.

Asked about the location, Gupta replied: “It is Wembley. 30 min by tube as well. Zone 4.”

“I'm neither buying nor selling this house. Just saw it while running in the neighbourhood,” the techie also clarified.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanya Jain ...Read More Sanya Jain is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Digital. She has nearly a decade of experience in covering offbeat stories that speak to the everyday experience - from viral videos to human interest copies that spark conversation. Her interests stretch across business, pop culture, social media trends, entertainment and global affairs. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sanya spent two years with Moneycontrol and five years with NDTV. She holds an undergraduate degree in English literature from St Stephen’s College, Delhi, and a master’s in journalism from the Xavier Institute of Communications, Mumbai. Sanya has a sharp eye for spotting emerging trends and looking for newsworthy angles to elevate viral posts into meaningful narratives. She was the first one, for example, to cover Narayana Murthy’s remark on 70-hour work weeks that sparked a national conversation. She is equally at ease writing about business leaders as about the common man, about issues of national importance and memes that amuse social media. Sanya enjoys speaking with content creators, newsmakers and entrepreneurs to transform everyday moments into engaging, slice-of-life stories that resonate with readers. When she is not working, Sanya can be found curled up with a good book. Born and raised in Lucknow, she has spent the last several years in Delhi. She is deeply interested in animal welfare and now spends a lot of her time running after her destructive orange cat. Read Less

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