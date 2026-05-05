Techie surprises parents with BMW after pretending to buy a scooty: ‘They gave me everything’

A techie and content creator has struck an emotional chord online after surprising his parents with a luxury car, capturing the heartfelt moment on camera. The video, shared on Instagram by Siddharth Bhadauria, shows how he cleverly disguised the big reveal as a modest gift before unveiling a BMW.

A techie revealed a BMW as a surprise gift for his parents, leaving them shocked.(Instagram/siddharthbhadauria)

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(Also read: Indian techie buys house and BMW for parents in Texas, takes them on tour around US: ‘They made countless sacrifices’)

In the clip, Bhadauria is heard saying, “I haven’t told anyone at home. I told mom we’re getting a scooty for Dad as a gift. Since this morning, mom has told me 2-3 times: ‘Son, you're bringing it, but be ready to get scolded by Dad.’ But she doesn't know that we're not talking about 1 or 1.5 lakhs here.”

As the moment unfolds, Bhadauria hands over the keys to his father and says, “There's a gift for you. Here, you take the key.” His mother adds, “Here, your gift,” still under the impression that it is a two-wheeler. Bhadauria then urges, “Press the button.”

From confusion to disbelief

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{{^usCountry}} The father, visibly puzzled, asks, “Is it a remote one?” before wondering aloud, “What did you bring? Did you bring a car?” The mother, still convinced it is a scooty, replies, “No, it’s this one! this scooty.” However, things quickly take a turn when the car lights up. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The father, visibly puzzled, asks, “Is it a remote one?” before wondering aloud, “What did you bring? Did you bring a car?” The mother, still convinced it is a scooty, replies, “No, it’s this one! this scooty.” However, things quickly take a turn when the car lights up. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “Then why did the car's light turn on?” the father questions, trying to make sense of the situation. Even as Bhadauria suggests, “Try turning it off and on again,” the confusion deepens. “The remote looks like it’s for a BMW,” the father observes, prompting a shocked reaction from the mother, who gasps and exclaims, “Such an expensive car!” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Then why did the car's light turn on?” the father questions, trying to make sense of the situation. Even as Bhadauria suggests, “Try turning it off and on again,” the confusion deepens. “The remote looks like it’s for a BMW,” the father observes, prompting a shocked reaction from the mother, who gasps and exclaims, “Such an expensive car!” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Bhadauria attempts to calm them, saying, “Don't think about that. Your time for thinking is over.” Overwhelmed, the mother says, “Oh my god! This is Aditya's! You made a fool of me! You made a fool of me!” as Bhadauria encourages them to sit inside the car. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Bhadauria attempts to calm them, saying, “Don't think about that. Your time for thinking is over.” Overwhelmed, the mother says, “Oh my god! This is Aditya's! You made a fool of me! You made a fool of me!” as Bhadauria encourages them to sit inside the car. {{/usCountry}}

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(Also read: 'Job in Kenya better than working in Bangalore, Mumbai': Techie's take on Indian IT culture sparks discussion)

A moment of gratitude

Still processing the surprise, the father remarks, “Who buys such an expensive car?” to which Bhadauria responds lightheartedly, “Forget the price, I got it for free. You just sit and enjoy!” Sitting inside, the mother admits, “I still can't believe I'm sitting in this car. I'm telling the truth, son, I still can't believe it. Oh my god!” The father then expresses his gratitude, saying, “Thank you so much for the car.”

The clip was shared with the caption, “They gave me everything, today was my turn.”

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Watch the clip here:

Internet reacts

The video has garnered several reactions online, with viewers praising the emotional gesture. One user wrote, “This is what every parent deserves.” Another said, “Pure love and respect, this made me smile.” A third commented, “The parents’ reaction is priceless.” Others added, “Dream moment for any family,” “You made them proud,” and “This is the kind of content we need more of.”

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HT.com has reached out to the user for his comments, and the copy will be updated once his response is received.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mahipal Singh Chouhan ...Read More Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional. Read Less

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