Techie torn between 66 LPA Amazon offer and 65 LPA Salesforce job in Bengaluru: 'Do not want burnout'

A Reddit post has gone viral after a software engineer shared a difficult career dilemma between two high-paying tech offers in Bengaluru. Choosing between a ₹66 LPA SDE2 package at Amazon and a ₹65 LPA SMTS role at Salesforce, the user said that making the right choice is crucial to protect their well-being. They claimed that after working for five years in the industry, their ultimate goal is to find a predictable environment where they can work comfortably without the risk of burning out.

A Reddit user shared that they received job offers from Amazon and Salesforce. (Representative image). (Pexels)

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“Amazon Vs Salesforce Offer,” a Reddit user wrote. The techie added, “Recently got offer from both. Amazon - SDE2 (L5) - 66 LPA - Some Device related team. Salesforce - SMTS - 65 LPA - Industry Cloud,” asking, “What should i pick, both are from Bangalore offer.”

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The employee added that they have 5 years of experience and currently have a salary of ₹45 LPA.

“I want a stable and predictable environment. Do not want to burn out. My Interview Prep: Trying from 2025 to switch but nothing worked, Now got 2 offers.”

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{{^usCountry}} The employee concluded the Reddit post with a series of links that showcase their work and portfolio. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The employee concluded the Reddit post with a series of links that showcase their work and portfolio. {{/usCountry}}

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A post shared by a Reddit user.

What did social media say?

The post sparked a massive debate among tech professionals, with several former and current employees sharing their contrasting experiences at both companies. While some warned about toxic micro-management, others pointed out the long-term career growth associated with each brand.

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An individual commented, “I switched from Amazon and I would say be ready with your resume and try switching. Man, I got fed up and left without an offer. Cruelty was at its peak there.”

Also Read: 'Indian tech workers aren't hardworking': Techie compares Indian and foreign engineers, internet reacts

Another expressed, “Moved from Amazon to Salesforce as I got a level bump. For the same level, I would choose Amazon but specifically only teams in AWS. Salesforce has a better culture, though.” A third posted, “Go with Amazon. If at all, you'll learn to fight and survive. SFDC is on a downward spiral, plus industries are not a good cloud to be in.”

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A fourth wrote, “Go to Amazon. I have worked for both. I liked a few things at Amazon. I don't like anything at Salesforce.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. Hindustantimes.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)