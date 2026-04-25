Techie with one year of experience fears layoffs at small Gurgaon firm: ‘The pressure is hitting me hard’

Layoffs and job uncertainty continue to weigh heavily on employees across India’s tech sector, with even small teams now feeling the strain.

The techie mentioned that colleagues are anxious and the office atmosphere has turned “heavy”.(Unsplash/Representational Image)

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In a Reddit post, a young developer shared how the fear of losing a job has triggered intense anxiety and pressure at work.

“To all the people dealing/dealt with layoffs, how did you cope up and handled it?” the caption of the post reads.

A MEAN Stack developer at a small Gurgaon-based company has raised concerns about potential layoffs.

Anxiety rises amid layoffs:

According to the post, the founder recently told employees that “a lot will change this month”, leading many to believe that layoffs are imminent.

Since then, the office atmosphere has become tense, with staff feeling uneasy and uncertain about what lies ahead.

In the post, the techie mentioned that colleagues are anxious and the office atmosphere has turned “heavy”.

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{{^usCountry}} For the techie, the situation felt especially stressful as the sole earning member. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For the techie, the situation felt especially stressful as the sole earning member. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “The pressure is hitting me hard because I am the sole earning member of my family and I can’t afford to be out of a job for long,” the techie wrote. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The pressure is hitting me hard because I am the sole earning member of my family and I can’t afford to be out of a job for long,” the techie wrote. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Pressure to prepare for new opportunities has only added to the stress. While aware that upskilling is necessary, the techie described feeling overwhelmed and stuck. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Pressure to prepare for new opportunities has only added to the stress. While aware that upskilling is necessary, the techie described feeling overwhelmed and stuck. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “My nerves are shot, and I feel like I have so much to learn but no time to do it,” the techie adds. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “My nerves are shot, and I feel like I have so much to learn but no time to do it,” the techie adds. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Also Read: Bengaluru techie recounts candidate with 13 years’ experience failing basic coding test: “Now he’ll blame the job market Check out the post here: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: Bengaluru techie recounts candidate with 13 years’ experience failing basic coding test: “Now he’ll blame the job market Check out the post here: {{/usCountry}}

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Screengrab of the Reddit post. (Reddit)

Here's how people reacted to the post:

Reddit users reacted strongly to the post, expressing concern over the techie’s situation.

Many said such anxiety is becoming increasingly common in the current job market, especially among early-career professionals. Several users also shared similar experiences of sudden layoffs and tense workplace environments.

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One of the users commented, “It's just how it is, feels heavy, you might even doubt yourself, but if it's happened, the only thing you can do is start applying again.”

A second user commented, “I was laid off twice in my 2.2-year career. Just accept it as normal reality now and focus on skills.”

Also Read: Tech professional calls out freshers for AI-generated resumes for an intern role: ‘I started seeing the exact phrases’

“I can’t imagine what you’re going through, but I would suggest trying to build more than one income source. Not going to lie, take advantage of social media, try to earn from there, and build your online presence,” another user commented.

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(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

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