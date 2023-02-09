Teddy Day 2023: 5 adorable quotes by authors to share with your loved ones

Valentine's day is coming closer as each day passes. However, it doesn't mean you have to wait until February 14 to shower love on your partner. As Valentine's week is going on, many people are celebrating it by giving gifts and sending messages to their loved ones. Tomorrow marks the fourth day of this week, which is Teddy Day. To show their love and romance on this day, people give a teddy bear to their significant other. Teddy bears create the ideal romantic atmosphere and are also one of the most adorable gifts to give to your partner. After all, nothing beats the comfort of having a teddy bear with us.

Even though gifting a teddy bear is easy, writing a message with that can be a task. So, to make your work easy, we have some beautiful messages you can write on a note and gift along with the teddy. Take a look at these messages below:

Valentine's week officially began with Rose Day on February 7. Now people have celebrated Propose Day and Chocolate Day. Tomorrow marks Teddy Day, which will be followed by Promise Day on February 11, Hug Day on February 12, Kiss Day on February 13, and finally, Valentine's Day on February 14.