Teen juggles 3 Rubik's cubes as he solves them in 4 minutes. Watch world record

A 19-year-old Colombian boy smashed his own world record by juggling three Rubik's cubes and solving them in four minutes and 31.01 seconds. Angel Alvarado, who previously held the Guinness World Record for four minutes and 52.43 seconds for the same feat, beat it in Bogota, according to the official website of Guinness World Records.

Alvarado said it took him five months of practise to learn how to solve a single cube while juggling, and another four months to learn how to solve three cubes while trying to juggle. It required a lot of concentration for the juggler to figure out how to keep track of the three cubes as they were moving. Alvarado also expressed his delight at bringing the record to Colombia.

"It would mean a lot to me since it would be the first both juggling and speed-cubing world record of Colombia, and would be cool to be the first person who achieved that," he said in a statement to Guinness World Records. A YouTube video has been shared by Guinness World Records, where Alvarado can be seen achieving this feat.

Take a look at it right here:

Since being shared on May 13, this video has received over 1.4 lakh views and the numbers only keep going up. The video also prompted many people to post congratulatory comments in admiration of Alvarado’s skill.

An individual to the comments section in order to write, “That’s impressive how strong minded he really is to make sure he doesn’t make any mistakes on turning any completed cubes wow amazing people.” “I can't even solve one cube sitting down and staring at it much less to juggle... that was amazing. Hats off to you,” posted another. A third pointed out, “Absolutely amazing....can't even imagine what's going on inside his brain...truly remarkable.”

What are your thoughts on this amazing Guinness World Record?