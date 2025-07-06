Tejasvi Surya, Sivasri Skandaprasad welcome their ‘newest bundle of moo’: ‘She’s small, has big innocent face’

Tejasvi Surya, BJP MP from Bengaluru, and Sivasri Skandaprasad celebrated the arrival of a Punganur calf at their home.
BJP MP from Bengaluru, Tejasvi Surya and his wife, singer Sivasri Skandaprasad, welcomed a Punganur baby cow to their home and shared a video showing the calf entering their house.
“Meet our newest bundle of moo! Little Punganur calf has arrived, and our hearts are brimming with joy. She’s small, but has a big innocent face and bigger doe eyes. Blessings of Govinda all around. Just pure grace,” Skandaprasad said, sharing the video on social media.