Tejasvi Surya, Sivasri Skandaprasad welcome their ‘newest bundle of moo’: ‘She’s small, has big innocent face’

BJP MP from Bengaluru, Tejasvi Surya and his wife, singer Sivasri Skandaprasad, welcomed a Punganur baby cow to their home and shared a video showing the calf entering their house. BJP MP Tejasvi Surya and wife, singer Sivasri Skandaprasad, welcomed the baby cow to their home.(Instagram/sivasri.skanda)

“Meet our newest bundle of moo! Little Punganur calf has arrived, and our hearts are brimming with joy. She’s small, but has a big innocent face and bigger doe eyes. Blessings of Govinda all around. Just pure grace,” Skandaprasad said, sharing the video on social media.

Check out the video here: