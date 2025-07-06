Search
Tejasvi Surya, Sivasri Skandaprasad welcome their ‘newest bundle of moo’: ‘She’s small, has big innocent face’

ByMuskaan Sharma
Published on: Jul 06, 2025 05:55 PM IST

Tejasvi Surya, BJP MP from Bengaluru, and Sivasri Skandaprasad celebrated the arrival of a Punganur calf at their home.

BJP MP from Bengaluru, Tejasvi Surya and his wife, singer Sivasri Skandaprasad, welcomed a Punganur baby cow to their home and shared a video showing the calf entering their house.

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya and wife, singer Sivasri Skandaprasad, welcomed the baby cow to their home.(Instagram/sivasri.skanda)
“Meet our newest bundle of moo! Little Punganur calf has arrived, and our hearts are brimming with joy. She’s small, but has a big innocent face and bigger doe eyes. Blessings of Govinda all around. Just pure grace,” Skandaprasad said, sharing the video on social media.

Check out the video here:

