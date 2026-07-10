Telangana CM Revanth Reddy shares video making puris with grandson: 'These are sweet memories'

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has shared a heartwarming glimpse of family time that is winning hearts online. In a video posted on X, the Chief Minister is seen making puris for his grandson after the little one reportedly insisted that only his grandfather should prepare them. Revanth Reddy shares a sweet moment with his grandson in the kitchen. (X/@revanth_anumula)

The simple kitchen moment offered a break from the demands of public life and gave people a rare look at a softer side of the politician.

The post was shared on Revanth Reddy's official X account. Translating from Telugu, the caption read, "'Dad, I'll only eat if you make puris.' If the grandson asks like that, how could I refuse? Beside me stood my grandson with a lump of dough in his hand, laughter hidden in my wrinkles, and a dozen puris that weren't quite round. Amid the busy pace of public life, these few moments spent making puris together with my grandson are sweet memories. #Family."

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In the video, Reddy can be seen rolling out the dough before carefully frying puffed, golden puris in a hot kadhai. His grandson, seated on the kitchen counter beside him, watches closely while also trying his hand at shaping the dough, making for an endearing family moment.

Check out the full video below: