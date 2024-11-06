Telugu vs Tamil: X users battle over Usha Vance and Kamala Harris' Indian ancestry

As Kamala Harris stares at probable defeat in the US elections, the Indian-origin candidate is trending on social media along with Republican vice presidential pick JD Vance's wife Usha Vance. The reason behind the two women, who are at opposite sides of the US presidential race, trending on social media in India is their shared Indian ancestry. However, a regional dispute has now emerged and divided Indian X users. Kamala Harris is of Tamil descent while Usha Vance is of Telugu descent.(AFP)

Kamala Harris vs Usha Vance

While some have sided with Kamala Harris, who is of Tamil descent, others are backing Usha Vance, who is of Telugu descent. X users were quick to point out that US voters seem to have chosen Telugu over Tamil as JD Vance will soon replace Kamala Harris as the US vice president.

"So, Telugu bidda Usha Vance wins against Tamil Kamala Harris. Another major win for Telugus against Tamils after 1956," read one comment.

"Kamala Harris is Tamil Brahmin and Usha Chilukuri is Telugu Kamma. Presidential race in US has the same dynamics as hostel elections in IIT Madras," joked one user.

Who is Usha Vance?

The family of Usha Chilukuri Vance, the wife of Donald Trump's running mate, JD Vance, belongs to Andhra Pradesh. While she was born and raised in San Diego, her ancestral village Vadluru has been praying for her success. Her family moved away from India over 50 years ago but has contributed to the village by donating land for temples.

While Usha has never visited her ancestral village, her father, Chilukuri Radhakrishnan, went there nearly three years ago to check on the condition of the temples.

Usha, a practicing Hindu who studied at Yale and Cambridge Universities, married JD Vance in Kentucky in 2014. They have three children.