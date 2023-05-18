Temjen Imna Along shares video of kid saving shop during storm along with thought-provoking message

Temjen Imna Along regularly takes to Twitter to post different kinds of images and videos. From talking about the beauty of Nagaland to sharing hilarious posts to tweeting about celebrities who inspire him, he shares various tweets. Just like his recent video that shows a kid saving his shop during a storm. The minister shared the video along with a thought-provoking caption.

The image shows a kid saving a makeshift shop during a storm.(Twitter/@AlongImna)

“Age doesn’t teach you responsibilities, situations do,” reads the caption when loosely translated from Hindi. The video opens to show a kid trying to hold a cover of a makeshift shop to stop it from flying away during a storm. He then rushes to rescue a chair lying outside the shop and brings it inside.

Take a look at the video:

The video was shared on May 18. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated close to two lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the share has received more than 10,000 likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the video.

Here’s how Twitter users reacted:

“Lovely share,” posted a Twitter user. “Well said,” shared another. “Yes, that’s true,” commented a third. “Life teaches the practical lessons which are not taught in schools,” expressed a fourth. “Thank you for sharing,” wrote a fifth.

