Temjen Imna Along takes inspiration from Akshay Kumar's punctuality, shares witty post

Nagaland Minister Temjen Imna Along is quite popular on Twitter and is known for his witty sense of humour. Time and again, he has caught the attention of many with his shares. Now once again, the Minister has gone viral and even prompted a response from actor Akshay Kumar. Temjen Imna Along shared a witty post after being inspired by Akshay Kumar.(Twitter/@AlongImna)

It all started when Temjen Imna Along had to attend an event and reached earlier than everyone else. He shared that he was inspired by Akshay Kumar since the actor is known to be punctual. "Dekho! I am not a VIP, I come earlier than the audience. Inspired by @akshaykumar!" wrote the Minister while sharing a picture of himself.

Take a look at the tweet here:

Soon Akshay Kumar replied to the post and wrote, "Haha! Thank you. And I'm very inspired by your sense of humour @AlongImna."

Later on, Temjen Imna Along shared another hilarious tweet in his classic style. He mentioned that he is also a follower of Akshay Kumar's fitness, however, he finds it difficult to exercise.

These tweets were shared just a few days ago. Since being posted, they have been liked by several people and have also received various reactions.

Check out a few comments here:

An individual wrote, "Always in a jolly mood!" Another shared, "Great. Amazing response." A third added, "You're not VIP but VAP (Very Admirable Person.)"