Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna hold hands, sip tea in new video from shoot: 'I think love makes for...'. Watch

Actor-turned-author Twinkle Khanna shared a new video also featuring her husband-actor Akshay Kumar. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Twinkle posted the behind-the-scenes video from their shoot together. The couple sat in chairs outdoors with cups in front of them on a table. In the brief clip, Twinkle and Akshay held hands and also had a sip of tea. (Also Read | Twinkle Khanna revisits time when she said 'my whole life is a joke) Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna in a new video from their shoot.

Akshay told Twinkle Khanna something making her laugh. He also pointed around them which made her smile. The couple also shared a conversation as the video ended. In the video, Twinkle wore a flowery dress and paired it with heels. Akshay opted for a white T-shirt, grey jacket, beige pants, and sneakers. She also added Little Bit by Suriel Hess as the background music.

Twinkle captioned the post, "Behind the scenes and we are smiling a bit more in front of the cameras than we would if we were just having tea together (Smiling emoji). I think love makes for a great canape but friendship is the main course that keeps you going. Agree? Disagree?" She also added the hashtags--behind the scenes, shoot diaries, and Lodha. Saba Ali Khan posted red heart emojis. A person wrote, "Gorgeous couple."

Akshay and Twinkle tied the knot on January 17, 2001. They have a son--Aarav and a daughter named Nitara. While Aarav was born in 2002, the couple welcomed Nitara in 2012.

Earlier this year, Twinkle spoke with Harper's Bazaar India about raising children. "I did write a column about how to raise our sons the right way and not just focus on raising our daughters. If you ask me, just the way you have to train and get a license to drive after passing a test, being a parent should also require some prior training. All of us are just winging it and hoping for the best at this point," she had said.

Twinkle made her acting debut with Barsaat in 1995. She quit acting in 2001 after starring in several films. Her last film was Love Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega. In 2015, she came out with her first book Mrs Funnybones. In 2017, she unveiled her second book titled The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad. The fiction novel Pyjamas Are Forgiving, came out the following year.

Fans will see Akshay in the Hindi remake of Suriya's Soorarai Pottru. The film is all set to hit the theatres on September 1. Helmed by Sudha Kongara, the film also stars Paresh Rawal and Radhika Madan. Akshay will be seen in Hera Pheri 3 along with Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty. Akshay also has Oh My God 2 and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan in the pipeline.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON