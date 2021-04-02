Home / Trending / Terri Irwin posts granddaughter’s first 'croc encounter' pic. It has a twist
Terri Irwin posts granddaughter’s first 'croc encounter' pic. It has a twist

“Beautiful baby Grace, first croc encounter," reads a part of the post shared by Terri Irwin on Twitter.
The image shows Bindi Irwin with her husband and daughter.(Instagram/@bindisueirwin)

A post shared by Terri Irwin about her granddaughter Grace on April Fool’s Day has now left people chuckling hard.

“Beautiful baby Grace, first croc encounter...April Fool’s!” reads the post. It is complete with a picture showing Bindi Irwin holding the baby. She is surrounded by her mother Terri Irwin, brother Robert Clarence Irwin and husband Chandler Powell, each holding the ‘crocs’ in question.

Take a look at the post which may make you laugh out loud.

Since being shared, the post received more than 1.7 lakh likes – and counting. It also accumulated tons of comments, including one from the shoe brand Crocs. This is what they tweeted:

People also shared all sorts of comments on the post.

A few days ago, Bindi Irwin took to Instagram to share an image with her newborn daughter. She also shared an emotional note where she explained that her daughter is named Grace Warrior Irwin Powell – where “Warrior Irwin” is a tribute to her father, legendary wildlife expert Steve Irwin.

What do you think of Terri Irwin’s post?

