Terrifying looking 'sea devil' from Galapagos Islands will send shivers down your spine

Researchers from the Schmidt Ocean Institute captured a video of an elusive and eerie "sea devil" with protruding eyes, gliding along the rugged seabed in the Galapagos Islands. This undocumented species, a member of the goosefish family (Lophiidae) is also commonly referred to as monkfish. Snapshot of the scary looking monkfish. (Instagram/@ Schmidt Ocean Institute)

According to the Schmidt Ocean Institute, "They are flattened anglerfishes that lie still on the muddy ocean bottom and ambush their prey. Like other anglerfish, the head of the goosefish is enormous in comparison to the rest of the body. It has a wide mouth lined with numerous bands of long, curved teeth. According to legend, its common name derives from the belief that it could swallow a goose whole." (Also Read: US couple captures unidentified creature on camera, claims it’s Bigfoot)

The moniker "sea devils" was coined when several fishermen felt unsettled upon discovering these fish tangled in their nets.

"The hunting strategy of the goosefish is to move as little as possible. It lies on the ocean bottom and uses a fleshy spine located on the top of the head to lure in prey. When they attack, goosefish use their large mouths to snap up other fish and invertebrates and swallow them whole," shared Schmidt Ocean Institute on Instagram.

Watch the video of this monkfish here:

This video was shared on October 10. Since being posted, it has been viewed more than 23,000 times. The share also has over 2,000 likes and numerous comments.

Here's what people are saying about this fish:

An individual wrote, "I thought a toadfish at first... or some angler relative (well, I still suspect this). Now I need to read up on the goosefish! Awesome! Thanks!"

A second said, "Well this guy is freaking terrifying in a weird adorable way."

"This goes in the 'weirdly wonderful' category," posted a third.

A fourth commented, "Woah!"

