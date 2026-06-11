‘Thailand is cheaper to visit than India’: Shashi Tharoor highlights India's tourism challenge

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has sparked discussion online after claiming that Thailand is cheaper for tourists to visit than India, despite the Southeast Asian nation having a higher per capita income. Speaking at a fireside chat with members of the Indian diaspora in Thailand, Tharoor described the situation as a “bit ironic” and argued that India needs to rethink its approach to tourism if it wants to attract more international visitors.

Shashi Tharoor stressed that governments have a crucial role to play in creating a tourism-friendly environment. (ANI)

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“Thailand is historically very much cheaper to visit for a tourist than India is. And that’s a bit ironic because in many ways your per capita income is higher than ours, so we should actually be cheaper than you,” Tharoor said.

The Congress leader said that affordability was just one example of how India could improve its tourism sector. While governments can invest resources in promotion and marketing, he argued that tourism campaigns are often not executed effectively by bureaucrats.

“Except for a few inspiring exceptions, like my friend Amitabh Kant, who devised the Incredible India campaign, I would say that a lot of that is not well done by government officials. They're schooled in a different way, a different approach to things,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} (Also Read: 'Profound cosmological misunderstanding': Shashi Tharoor reacts after X user calls rasgulla 'idli dipped in sugar syrup') Shashi Tharoor calls for policy changes, improved infrastructure {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} (Also Read: 'Profound cosmological misunderstanding': Shashi Tharoor reacts after X user calls rasgulla 'idli dipped in sugar syrup') Shashi Tharoor calls for policy changes, improved infrastructure {{/usCountry}}

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Further, Tharoor said that the private sector should play a larger role in promoting India as a tourist destination. He called for tour operators and travel companies to actively market India abroad and attract visitors through curated travel packages.

“What you need is tour operators, private sector, tour people who do tours, actually not just staying in India, welcoming people, but also coming out and attracting people to come by selling packages,” he said.

Tharoor also stressed that governments have a crucial role to play in creating a tourism-friendly environment. He suggested that authorities focus on improving infrastructure in tourist destinations and strengthening regulations related to sanitation, waste management and public spaces.

“The government can facilitate a lot of things by improving infrastructure in tourist areas, by improving regulations that govern everything from hawking to begging to sanitation, waste disposal, all sorts of things can be improved with government infrastructure support,” he said.

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Tharoor added governments should focus on infrastructure, tax incentives and policies that make travel affordable for both operators and tourists, rather than leading tourism promotion efforts.

He ended with a striking comparison between India and Thailand’s tourism industries.“I think Bangkok gets in one month more tourists than the whole of India gets in a year,” he said.

(Also Read: ‘I was thrown out of Breach Candy Club’: Shashi Tharoor’s story of racism at exclusive Mumbai club)

Social media reactions

His remarks have since sparked a discussion.

“Its not about cheaper. India simply doesn't know how to host international tourists. Also, the posh places in Bangkok are what Mumbai wishes it were like. Mumbai is downtrodden compared to Bangkok. What tourist wants to be confronted by extreme poverty and pollution everyday,” one user wrote.

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“think about locals first and how to make it more pleasant for them. tourists will come right along. you don't have to do anything special for tourists,” commented another.

“He's exactly right. Thailand is cheaper. And cleaner. And traffic is more disciplined. Not just one factor,” wrote a third user.