Thailand man cooks feast for stray dogs and gives them gifts on Christmas. Watch

If you are someone who loves watching animal videos, then you have come to the right place. Whether it is a clip of an animal doing adorable things or a human surprising their furry friends, these videos never fail to make us smile. Recently, a man in Thailand decided to celebrate Christmas with street dogs, and what he does for the animals will brighten up your day.

In a video shared on Instagram by @niall.harbison you can see him preparing a feast for the street dogs. Not only that, the man even picks up toys for the dogs and gives it to them. In the post's caption, he explained, "Street dogs around the world have a hard life. But this group of 100 here in Thailand today was made feel very special. I was up at 4.30 am to cook them the finest meal of their lives, and people have been sending me toys from all over the world, so I saved them up for today. Most of these dogs have never seen a toy in their lives."

Take a look at the video below:

This video was shared just one day back. Since being uploaded, the video has already been liked by more than 30,000 people. It also has had several heartening comments.

Take a look at the comments below:

One person in the Instagram comments said, "Thank you for your kindness and understanding." Another person wrote, "Wonderful day for them! You are a hero!" A third person added, "This was amazing! Thank you for being so generous with these pups."

