'Thank you, Didi': Blinkit rider overjoyed as customer tips him 500 tip for 15 order

An Instagram reel by a delivery partner showing off a ₹500 tip on a small order has touched a chord with social media users. The Blinkit rider claimed he went to drop off an order when the female customer surprised him with the substantial cash tip. Delighted by the gesture, the delivery agent thanked the woman on camera, explaining that the money covers two days' worth of his earnings. The emotional video triggered widespread appreciation online, with users hailing the customer's kindness. Commenters speculated that she likely understood the hardships of working-class life, with several people using the moment to advocate for regular tipping.

The Blinkit delivery partner shared that he received a ₹500 tip. (Instagram/@im_blinkit_rider)

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“Didi ne tip di,” the man who goes by “im_blinkit_rider” on Instagram wrote while sharing the video. In the video, he claimed to have received a ₹500 tip from a customer whose order value was less than ₹20.

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The video opens with the delivery partner saying he came to deliver an order, then shows his screen, which shows an order of less than ₹15.

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{{^usCountry}} He then asks, “Do you know how much Didi tipped me?” and shows a ₹500 note. He says that the tip amount is his earnings for two days and goes on to thank the woman for her generosity. He ends the video by saying “Thank you, Didi.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He then asks, “Do you know how much Didi tipped me?” and shows a ₹500 note. He says that the tip amount is his earnings for two days and goes on to thank the woman for her generosity. He ends the video by saying “Thank you, Didi.” {{/usCountry}}

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(Hindustantimes.com has reached out to the social media user. This report will be updated when he responds.)

How did social media react?

The post prompted a series of praiseful reactions, with many thanking the customer for the ₹500 tip.

One individual wrote, “Respect for the didi.” The same notion was showcased by several other social media users. Another posted, “This restored my path in humanity.”

A third commented, “Didi must have seen hard times in her life too, and that is why she decided to help you.” A fourth expressed, “Thanks to that woman. Also, if you are getting something delivered, try to pay ₹20 or ₹30 to the delivery partners; it helps them a lot.” Many reacted to the video using heart emoticons.

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Also Read: Blinkit driver’s late-night kindness moves Delhi executive: ‘Thankful for his generosity’

The Blinkit delivery rider, in addition to Instagram, also runs a YouTube channel. According to his YouTube bio, he loves capturing every moment of his life on camera.

He shared that viewers would find content on real-life adventures and travel on his page. “This isn't just a vlog, it's my life story. Come, let's make memories together.”