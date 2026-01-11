Blinkit driver’s late-night kindness moves Delhi executive: ‘Thankful for his generosity’

A Delhi-based fintech executive has remembered with gratitude the moment a Blinkit delivery partner went above and beyond the call of duty — offering to help her while her mother was hospitalized. Monica Jasuja said that the incident happened in December 2024, when she ordered printouts of her mother’s insurance policy to be delivered to a hospital. A Blinkit delivery partner's small act of kindness left a lasting impression (REUTERS)

Jasuja said in an X post that when the Blinkit delivery driver arrived with her print-outs, he also gently enquired whether she required any more help.

A Blinkit driver’s offer to help “In late December 2024, late at night in biting cold, I ordered printouts of my mother’s insurance policy to be delivered to a hospital,” recalled Jasuja, who serves as Chief Expansion and Innovation Officer at Emerging Payments Association Asia.

“When the Blinkit rider arrived, he asked me to step outside where I already was, near a tea stall. He gently asked who was admitted and if I needed anything else he could help with,” she revealed. (Also read: ‘6 minutes’: American man in Delhi stunned by Blinkit’s lightning fast delivery)

Jasuja said that she was in a hurry to return to the emergency ward, and doesn’t even remember whether she replied properly. However, one year later, she remembers the offer with gratitude and blesses the Blinkit driver every time she passes by the hospital.

“But to this day, every time I pass that hospital, I remember him. And I silently bless him,” she said.