‘That’s me next to Rihanna’: Radhika Merchant lookalike imagines life at Antilia, internet amused

A woman from Bengaluru has sparked laughter online after sharing a humorous video about her resemblance to Radhika Merchant. Taking to Instagram, Minal Raj posted a clip reacting to a widely circulated photograph featuring Radhika Merchant alongside global pop star Rihanna.

A woman shared a humorous video about resembling Radhika Merchant, entertaining the internet with witty observations.(Instagram/thecrazydaisy)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

(Also read: Want to live near Ambani family’s Antilia? This historic Mumbai 4BHK will cost…)

In the video, Minal begins on a playful note, saying, "You see this girl next to Rihanna in this picture? That's me, you guys! That's me! Oh my god, I got a picture with Riri! What? What are those looks for? Why are you giving me that look? What, you can't see the resemblance or what? Look at that, look at me! See?" She then quickly clarifies, "Yeah, okay fine, that's not me. That's Radhika Merchant, yes."

‘For years people have been telling me this’

Explaining the backstory, she adds, "But for years people have been telling me that I look like Radhika Merchant, okay? And I've always been like, 'What? You're mad or what? You're blind or what?' But then I saw this picture and for the first time, I paused. Because I was like, I see it now! And I'm like, how can she look like me?"

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The humour escalates as Minal imagines an alternate life. "So now I have some questions, okay? Firstly, was Antilia supposed to be my home? Was Rihanna supposed to know my name? Not that she would get it right... but at least I hope she wouldn't call me Meenal. It's Minal, by the way. Was I meant to say, 'Manjula, get my Cartier' instead of 'Manjula, get my charger'?" she says, before adding, "And most importantly, guys... was my husband supposed to be Anant Ambani and not Sagar Bhat? Yeah, no. Money can't buy you everything." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The humour escalates as Minal imagines an alternate life. "So now I have some questions, okay? Firstly, was Antilia supposed to be my home? Was Rihanna supposed to know my name? Not that she would get it right... but at least I hope she wouldn't call me Meenal. It's Minal, by the way. Was I meant to say, 'Manjula, get my Cartier' instead of 'Manjula, get my charger'?" she says, before adding, "And most importantly, guys... was my husband supposed to be Anant Ambani and not Sagar Bhat? Yeah, no. Money can't buy you everything." {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The clip was shared with the caption, "Not me having an identity crisis over this picture", further adding to its comic appeal.

Watch the clip here:

Internet reacts to the relatable humour

The video has drawn a steady stream of reactions online, with viewers amused by her candid delivery. One user wrote, "This is honestly so relatable and funny at the same time." Another commented, "The confidence in the beginning had me convinced for a second." A third added, "You actually do look similar, not going to lie." Yet another user said, "This is the kind of content that makes scrolling worth it."

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

HT.com has reached out to the user for her comments, and the copy will be updated once her response is received.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mahipal Singh Chouhan ...Read More Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON