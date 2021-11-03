The Shiba Inu dog from the doge meme turns 16, celebration post goes viral

If you are someone who regularly uses the Internet, chances are you have seen the viral doge meme. Named Kabosu, the Shiba Inu dog behind the meme is an Internet icon who even has her own Instagram account. She recently turned 16 and now a post about the same has created a chatter online.

Instagram page Weratedogs shared the post about the birthday of the famous furry creature. “This is Kabosu. She just turned 16 years old. She’s a rescue Shiba Inu who changed the world with an impromptu photoshoot back in 2010. Her slightly raised eyebrows and crossed paws remain one the greatest reaction images of all time. 15/10 such legend much wow,” they wrote. The post is complete with a few images of the dog, including the iconic one that inspired hundreds of memes.

Take a look at the post:

The post was shared about five hours ago. Since being posted, the share has gathered more than one lakh likes and the numbers are quickly increasing. The share has also prompted people to post varied comments.

“OMG such celebrity, much wow!,” wrote an Instagram user. “Many cute, very wow,” commented another. “Legend,” posted a third.

