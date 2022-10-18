The sweet bond between this toddler and house help will melt your heart. Watch

Children are such a joy of source for many people. Their adorable tactics make our day and make us smile instantly. If you've ever had a toddler around you, you will know how easily they can get attached to an adult and vice versa. In a recent video uploaded on Instagram, a parent shared an adorable bond between her child and the house help.

In the video shared by user @smirking_thru, you can see a toddler playing around with house help. Both of them can be seen playing with a ball. However, the house help needs to leave so she can continue with her work. But the toddler won't let go of her. His mother can also be heard saying that the lady needs to leave. In response to that, the toddler adorably replies by saying no. Eventually, the house help had to sneak out.

Take a look at the video of the toddler and the house help playing here:

Since this video was shared, it has been viewed more than nine lakh times. The video also has more than 96,000 likes and several comments. One person wrote, "I don't know how many times I have watched this video. I watched it again and again; such a cute baby reaction." Another person wrote, "Wonderful to see the bond between the innocent kid and the maid! One message to the maid, please take care of the boy. He loves you so much." A third person wrote, "Adorable relationship. " Many other users have reacted using emojis.

