The world's oldest living land animal: It's 190-year-old tortoise named Jonathan

There is a huge list of animals that have broken world records. This has either been for boasting extreme physical features or completing unusual activities. These animals range from the world's tallest cat to a Great Dane that stood more than seven feet tall. Adding to this list now comes the world's oldest living tortoise.

According to the Guinness world records, Jonathan, a 190-year-old-tortoise, has been named the world's oldest living land animal. Jonathan resides on the South Atlantic Ocean island of St. Helena, though he is originally from Seychelles. His official record title is the oldest chelonian. This is a category that includes all turtles, terrapins, and tortoises. As per Guinness World Records, Jonathan is said to have been born in 1882 and will be 190 this year.

An old photograph shows a fully grown Jonathan munching on the grass with a few locals. This provided direct evidence in support of his estimated age. Guinness world records also further added that "Some experts have suggested that he may belong to a separate species, or subspecies, of Seychelles tortoise though this debate has yet to be settled conclusively."

Take a look at 190-year-old Jonathan here:

Jonathan has lived through the two World Wars, the development of the automobile and railway, and the abolition of slavery. He predates the light bulb, the camera, the telephone, and the Eiffel Tower and has seen the rise and collapse of various governments.

Another tortoise named Tu'i Malila, who lived to be at least 188 years old, previously held the record. It was presented to the royal family of Tonga by Captain Cook in 1777. Jonathan remained in their care until its death in 1965, the website mentioned.