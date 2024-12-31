‘Then quit’: Swiggy delivery girl trolled after revealing the ‘hardest part’ of her job. Watch

A woman working as a delivery rider for Swiggy has revealed the “hardest” and most hated part of the gig. Amritha works as a Swiggy agent part time while completing her education to earn extra extra money. In a viral Instagram Reel, she revealed that the worst part of her job is walking through Asia’s second-largest mall to collect orders - a process she called time-consuming and tiring. A Swiggy delivery rider opened up about the worst part of her job in an Instagram Reel.(Instagram/@amriithah)

The ‘Swiggy girl’ did not specify the name of the mall, but she could have been referring to one of the LuLu malls in Kerala.

In her video, Amritha revealed that Swiggy pays a minimum of ₹25 for a delivery distance of 5 km. However, collecting orders from the mall means that delivery riders lose out on a good 15 to 20 minutes of their day. She requested Swiggy to consider paying their drivers extra if they have to walk such long distances just to collect an order before delivering it to the customer.

“No extra allowance”

In her post, the Swiggy delivery rider, who goes by “amriithah” on Instagram, explained that delivery agents have to first park their vehicles in a separate parking area at the mall. Then they take the service elevator to the food court and walk a fair distance to the restaurant from where they have to collect the order. The whole process takes at least 10 to 20 minutes.

Exiting the mall through the normal exit is also an arduous process as the place is usually crowded, she explained.

“There is no extra allowance for these orders. We almost lose 10-20 minutes just to take those orders. Also after taking the orders we have to take the normal exit which is also crowded normally,” she wrote on Instagram.

Her reasons for hating this bit of the job - “too much crowd,” and long waiting time for the service lift, which is usually delayed.

The ‘Swiggy girl’ – as she referred to herself – suggested that mall authorities could begin sending food orders for collection to a lower floor so delivery agents save time. Failing that, Swiggy should start paying its riders extra, she said.

“Why the malls can’t collect the orders to the lower level to make our job easier? Or why we are not getting extra paid? [sic]” she asked.

Video divides internet

Her video has gone viral with 2.7 million views and thousands of comments. Many of the comments were blunt, asking her to quit if she had issues with the job. Others were more understanding and called on mall management to treat workers better.

“That's called doing your job. If you can't do it then just quit,” wrote one Instagram user. “Dear Swiggy gurl , all jobs have such limitations. Quit the job and find the best job where the office is just 1000 sq.ft and only having ground floor,” another said.

“Never heard a man complaining about it,” a person wrote under the video, asking the delivery woman to have some respect for her job. “As usual, woman trying a job a man was doing for years, finds it's not that easy, starts complaining. Victim mentality as usual,” another person added.

“The comments here are appalling. Put yourself in their shoes and understand their difficulties,” an Instagram user countered. “Some malls really do delivery guys dirty—no main entrance, no using elevators, escalators, or even restrooms meant for customers,” another said in her support.

HT.com has reached out to Swiggy for a statement. This copy will be updated on receiving a response.