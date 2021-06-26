Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
There are two leopards in this viral picture. Can you spot both the big cats?

The viral of the leopards has prompted people to share all sorts of comments.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JUN 26, 2021 01:32 PM IST
The image of the leopard is captured by photographer Mohan Thomas.(Twitter/@GetMohanThomas)

The Internet is filled with different kinds of pictures showcasing wildlife. Usually, those images leave people impressed and at times surprised. Sometimes, however, such pictures end up presenting a challenge when they feature animals hiding in plain sight. Just like this image of leopards shared on Twitter by photographer Mohan Thomas.

“Can you spot a young leopard cub’s face,” he wrote while sharing the image. IFS officer Parveen Kaswan also re-tweeted the image and wrote, “How many leopards?”

Take a look at the picture to see how quickly you can spot the leopards in this image:

Kudos, if you have already spotted the cub. If not, this reply by a Twitter user will help:

People shared a ton of appreciative comments. “Wow… it took quite some time! Incredible picture!!” wrote a Twitter user. “OMG,” shared another. “Really amazing capture,” expressed a third.

The picture was captured back in 2013 at Nagarahole Tiger Reserve, Karnataka. While recalling about his experience of taking the incredible picture, Thomas told HT “It was one of the rare moments and I was thrilled.”

Talking about his picture going viral he said that he is very happy that people are appreciating his capture. “Would be happy if people by seeing my images will start loving the animals and start conservation,” he added.

This is, however, not the only image by the photographer which left people mesmerised. A picture of his, shared back in 2020, showing a tiger amid rainfall at Kaziranga also went viral.

What are your thoughts on this amazing image of the leopards?

