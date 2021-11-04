There is a cat hiding in plain sight in this picture. How fast can you spot it?

There is a certain charm associated with the different ‘spot this’ posts on social media. Be it tough or easy, these are the puzzles that can keep people engrossed and entertained. Also, it won’t be wrong to point that the instant dose of satisfaction one gains from solving such puzzles is a reward in itself. Just like this share on Twitter in which people have to find a cat hiding in plain sight.

The image was shared on the Twitter handle Buitengebieden. Though it is not known when the picture was first shared or who clicked it, the image has now now captured people's attention.

Take a look at the picture to see how long it takes you to spot the cat:

There’s a cat in this picture.. pic.twitter.com/pc8tMgUdLY — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden_) November 3, 2021

The image has been shared earlier today. Since being posted, the tweet has accumulated more than 4,000 likes and counting. The share has also prompted people to post varied comments.

“I'm always leery clicking on pictures like this. I always think it is a trick and a huge monster or spider is going to pop up!” joked a Twitter user. “All my cats loved sitting on my bedroom window seal. They had a wonderful view of the happenings on our street, and absolutely loved the afternoon sun. Clever animals,” posted another.

In case you are still searching for the feline, this tweet may help you:

How long did it take you to find the cat?

