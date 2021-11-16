There is a lone drone in this beehive. How quickly can you spot it?

A post shared on Instagram page Texas Beeworks, managed by beekeeper Erika Thompson, has created a buzz among people. The share invites netizens to participate in a fun game and spot the lone male drone bee in a hive.

Shared with a descriptive caption and three clues, the post is certainly interesting. The post is complete with two videos of the same scene. One of those videos shows the answer.

“Test your beekeeping skills! Can you find the lone male drone bee in this hive? Male bees are called 'drones' and this is the time of year when they're all getting kicked out of the hive by the female worker bees. As winter approaches and there's less food available for the bees to find, the worker bees kick the drone bees out of the hive so there are less mouths to feed,” Thompson wrote.

Take a look at the share to find how quickly you can spot the bee. Also, don’t forget to take help of the clues.

The post has been shared about five days ago. Since being posted, it has accumulated nearly 15,000 likes. While many tried answering, some also expressed their admiration for Thompson’s work.

“I’m so proud! Spotted him!” wrote an Instagram user. “This one took me a while!” commented another. “I love when you do these!!” shared a third.

What are your thoughts on the share?

