There is an animal hidden in this image. Can you spot it?

The Internet is filled with different kinds of pictures showcasing wildlife. Usually, those images leave people impressed and at times surprised. Sometimes, however, such pictures end up presenting a challenge when they feature animals hiding in plain sight. Just like this post shared on Twitter by IFS officer Ramesh Pandey.

“What do you see in this image? Zoom in and get surprised,” Pandey wrote. In the next following lines, he also explained where the animal was spotted. However, first take a look at the image to see how fast you can spot the animal:

An IFS officer shared the image on Twitter. (Twitter/@rameshpandeyifs)

“Use of drones helped in successful rescue operation of a leopard in Bahraich, UP recently. This interesting image has been shared by Manish Singh, DFO. Indeed a well-coordinated work,” Pandey further wrote while sharing the picture.

Since being posted, his shared has gathered nearly 500 likes and it has also accumulated tons of comments.

“A Leopard resting in fields of gold!!” wrote a Twitter user. “Exception ...This is high camouflage. Stealth of leopards only,” shared another. “Camouflage in its extreme. Interestingly they can easily hide in Tea garden also. Amazing creature,” expressed a third.

Here’s how some others reacted:

