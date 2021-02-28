Home / Trending / There is an owl in these images. Can you spot it at first glance?
There is an owl in these images. Can you spot it at first glance?

While some tweeted the answer, a few praised the images.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 11:56 AM IST
The post has accumulated tons of responses.(Twitter/@dharamifs_HP)

If you are a regular user of the Internet, there is a possibility that you have seen the ‘Spot it’ posts which keep people busy. There is also an entertainment value attached to such posts. For most, solving these puzzles may also being a certain kind of satisfaction. This post about an owl hidden in plain sight, shared on Twitter, is a perfect inclusion to that category. Chances are, the post will leave you intrigued and amused, all at the same time. You also may have to look twice to spot the bird.

IFS officer Dharamveer Meena shared the post on Twitter with the caption, “Spot the Bird." It contains two images.

The images showcase the same scene from two different angles. Take a look if you can spot the bird in both the images.

By now you must have located the owl and there is a chance that after doing so you can’t stop saying “Wow.” However, if you’re still searching, this reply on the tweet may help:

“Wow! Completely melted into the surroundings! Great pics!” wrote a Twitter user. “Amazing capture. Did you click it,” asked another. To which, Meena replied, “Ya lucky to capture. Only when it took a flight did I notice it was there.”

An individual expressed, “Wow..fab camouflage.” Several others expressed the same notion.

How long did it take you to spot the bird?

