There’s a snake hiding in plain sight in this picture. Can you spot it?

There is something thrilling about the ‘spot this’ posts on social media. Easy or tough, the puzzles can keep people engrossed and entertained. Not to forget, the award for solving such a puzzle is an instant dose of satisfaction. Just like this one shared on Facebook in which people have to find a snake hiding in plain sight.

Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7 took to Facebook to share the image. “See how you go with this one. Bonus points for being able to name the species as well. It has been another busy week of snakes on the move. Summer is in full swing!” they wrote.

Take a look at the image to see how fast you can spot the crawly creature.

The post, since being shared, has quickly grabbed people’s attention. They shared all sorts of comments. There were a few who also ended up saying that they spotted more than one snake in the image. Did you manage to find the reptile?

The organisation later replied with the correct answer. “ANSWER: Yellow faced whip snake,” they wrote and shared this image:

People had a lot to say about the answer. “I literally never would have guessed that, haha,” wrote a Facebook user. “Would never have guessed that in a million years!” answered another.

How long did it take you to spot the snake?

