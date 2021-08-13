Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
These cats have a tiny ‘nightclub’ of their own. Sweet video wows people

The video of the tiny ‘nightclub’ of the cats was shared on Reddit.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON AUG 13, 2021 07:11 PM IST
The image shows a human opening the door of the cat club.(Reddit/@5_Frog_Margin)

Pet parents are known to do some extravagant things for their furry babies. The Internet is flooded with pictures and videos of cats and dogs enjoying their own private time in their bedrooms and living rooms. However, here’s a pet parent who created a special nightclub for their cats.

A video posted on Reddit shows this adorable and jealousy-inducing ‘cat club’. “Finally, a Nightclub I want to be admitted to!” says the caption shared along with the video.

The clip shows someone opening the door to this club. Inside are two cats who seem to be enjoying some food and music. The ‘club’ even has a disco light.

Watch the hilarious video below:

 

Posted some eight hours ago, the video has collected over 3,000 upvotes and several reactions from netizens.

 

“This is the best thing I’ve ever seen!” posted an individual. “I know im underaged, but technically I’m 105 in cat years so let me in,” joked another. “This is too cute,” shared a third. “I would party with those cute guys,” mentioned a fourth.

What do you think about this video and this cat club?

