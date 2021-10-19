Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / These cats take turns to eat from the same bowl. Watch adorable clip
trending

These cats take turns to eat from the same bowl. Watch adorable clip

Watching these two cats bond over a bowl of food in silence will warm your hearts.
Two cats take turns to eat from the same bowl.(Instagram/@ sweetcatstime )
Published on Oct 19, 2021 11:36 AM IST
By Shreya Garg

A video that recently surfaced on Instagram demonstrates the age-old adage that sharing is caring. The clip involves two cats and a bowl of food. There’s a possibility you will be tempted to play the clip over and over again.

The video was shared on the Instagram page ‘Sweet Cats Time’. “Umm...you can have it,” reads the caption posted along with the video.

The video opens to show the two cats sitting on a floor. They are seen bonding over a bowl of food in silence. The cutest part is how they take turns to eat from the bowl. It is truly adorable to see these furry creatures share and enjoy their meal with each other.

Take a look at this wonderful clip which may bring about a big smile on your face:

 



The video was shared over two days ago. Since then, it has been viewed over 5.2 lakh times. The clip has also garnered wonderful reactions from netizens. “Cute,” wrote one Instagram user. “Wowwwwwww,” commented another with several heart emoticons. “Fantastic!,” posted a third.

What are your thoughts on this video?

Topics
cat video
