These puppies get rescued by firefighters from a 100-pound tortoise's den. Watch

  • This video that has been shared on Facebook by the shows how two puppies got rescued from a 100-pound tortoise's den in California. 
Photo taken after the successful rescue of the two puppies from the tortoise’s den.&nbsp;(Facebook/@SanBernardinoCountyFire)
Photo taken after the successful rescue of the two puppies from the tortoise's den. (Facebook/@SanBernardinoCountyFire)
Published on Jun 29, 2022 03:38 PM IST
BySohini Sengupta

When two puppies got lost in an underground burrow and became caught behind a 100-pound tortoise, firefighters in California hurried to their aid. The five-month-old puppies, named Poe and Finn, stumbled into Oscar the tortoise's den and stayed there for several hours. This was posted on the Facebook page of San Bernardino County Fire. The video of the rescue has been shared on Facebook and has been winning hearts for all the right reasons.

According to a report published by CBS News on their website, the dogs had been in the den for a number of hours and were becoming a bit too silent when the residents called for help. Oscar first resisted attempts by firefighters to entice him into moving out of the way with a watermelon. In order to rescue the dogs, the firefighters began digging an access hole. The pups were extracted from the underground den after several hours of digging, with dog mom Kathleen encouraging them along the way.

Take a look at the Facebook video below:

The video was posted on Facebook on June 22 and since then, has received more than 18,000 views.

An individual writes, “Thank you! You are all our heroes!” “Good job, Anthony, and the rest of the crew!” reads another comment. A third comment reads, “That is awesome.. great job to the rescuers... love seeing happy ending stories.”

tortoise animal rescue puppy viral facebook + 3 more
