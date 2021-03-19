These synchronized doggo siblings may steal your heart. Watch

Entertainment never falls short when one has a doggo in their home. And when their number is doubled, the fun also gets doubled. This video featuring doggo siblings Xena and Finn aptly proves that notion. Shared on Xena’s Instagram account, the video may make you say aww repeatedly.

“They said * copy* * paste*,” reads the caption shared alongside the video. The clip starts with a text appearing on the screen saying, “Tell me your dogs are synchronized without telling me they are synchronized”. The video then goes on to show the adorable pooches doing exactly the same things together.

Take a look at the clip:

Shared on March 12, the clip has garnered over 28,700 likes and several comments. Netizens couldn’t stop gushing at the adorable clip. While some found both the doggos to be adorable, others pointed out how it felt like looking at a mirror.

“Twinning this Friday!” wrote an Instagram user. “I can see the mirror,” pointed another. “You really said double my first order,” commented a third. “Same same but also completely different!” said a fourth.

What are your thoughts on this cute video?

