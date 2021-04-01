Home / Trending / These ‘talking’ pets may win your heart with their antics
These ‘talking’ pets may win your heart with their antics

From getting annoyed by a statue to refusing to take a bath, the clip showing the pets are beyond hilarious.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON APR 01, 2021 08:52 PM IST
The image shows three adorable puppies.

You may have come across several cute videos of animals being fluffy and adorable have you seen pets but have you come across them trying to carry out a full conversation with their humans or just some random object on the road? If your answer is no, then this video may leave you laughing and gushing hard at the same time.

The video, which is a montage of smaller clips, show several pets ‘talking’. From getting annoyed by a statue to refusing to take a bath, the clip showing the pets are beyond hilarious.

The video shows a tiny doggo getting angry at a dog statue on the road. And do not miss the hilarious texts appearing on the screen voicing the probable translation of the pooch’s words from doggo language. The clip also features three cute puppies, one of which boldly declares itself as the leader of the group. We won’t give away all of it so do check out the whole video for more giggles.

Did the pets make you chuckle hard?

