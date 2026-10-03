‘They took my oats packet’: Mother praises Indian Railways pantry staff for preparing food for 2-year-old

A mother travelling with her 2-year-old from Bihar to Bengaluru had an unexpectedly heartwarming experience with Indian Railways during the long journey. She had carried food for her son and approached the pantry staff for a small request. The helpful gesture that followed made the journey a little easier for the mother and her child.

Mother shares train journey experience

Indian Railways staff help mother travelling with baby. (Instagram/@dakshnmom)

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Instagram user dakshnmom shared her experience, saying she had packed a packet of oats and a small container for her 2-year-old son for the two-night journey.

In her post, she explained that she went to the pantry in the evening and asked the staff if they could prepare the oats for her baby.

“I was so pleasantly surprised! They took my oats packet, prepared it for me, and within just five minutes, they handed it back to me, freshly made and ready for my little one,” she wrote.

(Also Read: ‘Never expected to see this’: Passenger flags dirty interiors, rusted toilets on Vande Bharat)

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{{^usCountry}} The mother said she was touched not only by the fact that the staff prepared the food, but also by how willingly they helped her. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The mother said she was touched not only by the fact that the staff prepared the food, but also by how willingly they helped her. {{/usCountry}}

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“They were so cooperative and welcoming, and there was absolutely no hesitation in helping a mother travelling with her baby,” she added.

She also thanked railway officials and wrote, “Sometimes, it’s these little gestures that make a long journey so much easier and memorable.”

Sharing her experience, she said travelling with a baby is not always easy, but “a little kindness along the way makes a BIG difference.”

Take a look:

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Railway pantry staff’s gesture wins praise online

Many social media users praised the railway staff’s gesture, while some shared similar experiences from their own train journeys.

“Well, that’s Indian Railways for you,” one person commented.

“They let me make my Maggi too,” another user wrote.

“I wish reels like these become viral for good reasons,” a comment read.

Another person praised the hospitality they had experienced in India, writing, “People who travel abroad know that hospitality in India is so good and so underrated. You rarely find this kindness in Western countries.”

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A user also shared a similar experience while travelling with a one-year-old. “I asked the pantry person who came to our coach if I could get hot milk. He was so helpful. He took my daughter’s bottle and brought me hot milk in it. It made the journey so easygoing,” they wrote.

Another user suggested carrying a small electric kettle while travelling with children, saying it “always comes in handy, especially when kids are around.”

“I have done the same. They were very helpful,” another person added.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)