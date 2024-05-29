Thief pauses pub robbery to help himself to a drink and food. Watch viral video

A shocking incident of a thief robbing a pub was captured on camera. The video, which has now gone viral, shows the perpetrator thrashing the place and also pausing to have a drink. The image shows a thief helping himself to a drink while robbing a pub. (Facebook/@The Inn At Belfairs)

The Inn At Belfairs, where the incident took place, shared a video of the robbery on Facebook. "Lets pull together and get social media finding this man. Video released of him stealing the first till drawer.

"This pathetic excuse of a human broke into our restaurant last night at 2:13 am and was backwards and forwards taking bits out of the restaurant," the restaurant wrote. The video shows the man holding a bottle and having a drink.

The post, which was shared a few days ago, has garnered significant attention, accumulating numerous views and sparking a wide range of comments from the public. Responding to the incident, Facebook users shared their thoughts and reactions.

"Surely somebody knows him? I cannot help but think he looks familiar. I'm sorry it happened to your place," wrote a Facebook user.

"I’m around this area every day, lads delivering, as you know. I will keep my eyes open! He’s got to be local! Sorry to hear about this," added another.

"This is an absolutely appalling act," expressed a third.

Following the incident, pub owner Greg Weller shared his experience with the BBC. He described how the thief, after enjoying a meal of 'couscous, a prawn and beetroot sauce', proceeded to remove the till from the bar.

"As owners, it’s disheartening when you’ve worked so hard to have someone come along and think this is OK," Weller added.

As per the outlet, the case is being investigated by Essex Police. The department has urged people to come forward if they identify or have any information on the suspect.