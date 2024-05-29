 Thief pauses pub robbery to help himself to a drink and food. Watch viral video | Trending - Hindustan Times
Wednesday, May 29, 2024
New Delhi oC
Thief pauses pub robbery to help himself to a drink and food. Watch viral video

ByTrisha Sengupta
May 29, 2024 05:51 AM IST

A restaurant took to Facebook to share a video showing a thief pausing his heist to have a drink and some food while robbing the place.

A shocking incident of a thief robbing a pub was captured on camera. The video, which has now gone viral, shows the perpetrator thrashing the place and also pausing to have a drink.

The image shows a thief helping himself to a drink while robbing a pub. (Facebook/@The Inn At Belfairs)
The image shows a thief helping himself to a drink while robbing a pub. (Facebook/@The Inn At Belfairs)

The Inn At Belfairs, where the incident took place, shared a video of the robbery on Facebook. "Lets pull together and get social media finding this man. Video released of him stealing the first till drawer.

Also Read: Thief dresses up as garbage bag to steal package in Sacramento: ‘Wrong but genius’

"This pathetic excuse of a human broke into our restaurant last night at 2:13 am and was backwards and forwards taking bits out of the restaurant," the restaurant wrote. The video shows the man holding a bottle and having a drink.

Take a look at this footage here:

The post, which was shared a few days ago, has garnered significant attention, accumulating numerous views and sparking a wide range of comments from the public. Responding to the incident, Facebook users shared their thoughts and reactions.

Here's what they had to say about the video.

"Surely somebody knows him? I cannot help but think he looks familiar. I'm sorry it happened to your place," wrote a Facebook user.

"I’m around this area every day, lads delivering, as you know. I will keep my eyes open! He’s got to be local! Sorry to hear about this," added another.

"This is an absolutely appalling act," expressed a third.

Also Read: Thief drills a hole in the wall of jewellery store in Delhi, steals silver items

Following the incident, pub owner Greg Weller shared his experience with the BBC. He described how the thief, after enjoying a meal of 'couscous, a prawn and beetroot sauce', proceeded to remove the till from the bar.

"As owners, it’s disheartening when you’ve worked so hard to have someone come along and think this is OK," Weller added.

As per the outlet, the case is being investigated by Essex Police. The department has urged people to come forward if they identify or have any information on the suspect.

 

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Trisha Sengupta

    Trisha Sengupta is a journalist at Hindustan Times, adept at crafting compelling narratives spanning human interest, trending topics, science, viral news, and social media trends.

News / Trending / Thief pauses pub robbery to help himself to a drink and food. Watch viral video
© 2024 HindustanTimes
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 29, 2024
