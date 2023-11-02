Think you are a pro at solving brain teasers? Try solving this puzzle

Brain teasers offer an entertaining way to engage your mind and are a beloved pastime for people of all ages. And if you need a little bit of distraction and scrolling the Internet for a fun brain teaser, we’ve got just the thing for you. second part of the line not connecting well The brain teaser that we present today asks a very simple question. It challenges people who love puzzles to find the value of the month of July on the basis of a given pattern. Do you think you can solve this brain teaser?

Brain Teaser: Can you solve this tricky question?(Instagram/@maths_tricks_)

The brain teaser was shared on the Instagram handle @maths_tricks_. It features a few months and their equivalent. All you need to do is figure out the pattern they follow and find out the value of the given month. According to the brain teaser, if May is equal to 27, March is equal to 125, and October is equal to 343, then what is July equal to?

Take a look at this brain teaser here:

The brain teaser was shared on October 20. It has since accumulated over 40,000 views, and the numbers are still increasing. A few even took to the comments section of the post to share answers.

Here’s how people reacted to this brain teaser:

“Correct answer is 1000,” posted an Instagram user.

Another added, “Kaise karna hai ye [How to do this].”

“64 is the right answer,” declared a third.

A fourth commented, “Iska answer 1000 hoga kyuki may month 5th no pe aata hai aur march 3rd no pe ek dusre ka opposite cube kiya gya hai to October aur July ka bhi month no opposite cube hoga. [The answer appears to be 1000 because the month of May is the 5th month, and when you take the cube of the number opposite to it, which is 3, you get 27. Now, if you consider October, and take its opposite cube, you’ll get 1000. Similarly, if you apply the same logic to July, its opposite cube would also be 343 (7 cubed). So, the value of the month of July based on this puzzle is 343.]”

Were you able to solve this brain teaser? If yes, what answer did you get?

