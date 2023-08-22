Think you’re good at spotting differences? Find a chick in this brain teaser

An intriguing brain teaser that involves a chick and ducklings was recently shared online by artist Gergely Dudás, who also goes by Dudolf on social media. The brain teaser poses a simple challenge: locate a chick among ducklings. Do you think you have eagle eyes? If yes, give this brain teaser a try.

Brain Teaser: Can you find a chick in this image in less than 7 seconds?(Gergely Dudás)

“Can you find a baby chicken among the ducklings?” wrote the artist while sharing the brain teaser on Facebook. The brain teaser features a raft of ducks having fun in and around water bodies. The chick is cunningly hidden in plain sight among them, and what makes this particular brain teaser a head-scratcher is that it is the same colour as the ducklings.

Take a look at the brain teaser below and find the chick:

The brain teaser was shared on August 18 on Facebook. It has since then accumulated close to 200 reactions. Many puzzle enthusiasts even flocked to the comments section of this brain teaser to share their thoughts.

Here’s how people reacted to this brain teaser featuring a raft of ducklings and a chick:

A Facebook user wrote, “What is the difference between the ducklings and the chick? Looked at the solution and it looks the same as the adult ones to me.”

“Had to click for the solution but I did find a mouse. Hahaha,” posted another.

A third commented, “It took me about a minute. I had to change my expectation of what exactly a chick would look like in this instance. I was thinking of a chicken chick.”

“Took me a few, I had to rotate the picture and blow it up, found it though,” expressed a fourth.

A fifth shared, “At first glance, I saw this cute mouse. But that wasn’t asked. And then, yes I found it.”

“This was hard. Had to cheat. There’s just one subtle difference,” joined a sixth.

Did you manage to find the chick hiding in plain sight? If you nodded your head, you deserve a pat on your back. However, if you’re still stumped and would like to see the solution, the below picture will be of help.

Brain Teaser: The image highlights a chick hiding among ducklings. (Gergely Dudás)

