Think you're good at maths? Try solving this brain teaser

Do you think you are good at solving maths brain teasers? We have a question for you that might leave you boggled. This maths puzzle was shared on the Instagram page 'Math Quiz, Game and Puzzles.' This page often shares several brain teasers. In their latest puzzle, you need to use basic logical reasoning skills to solve the question.

Brain Teaser: Can you solve this maths question?(Instagram/@mathequiz)

The question states, "Which term of the series 5, 8, 11, 14, …. is 320?" They have also given four options, out of which one can be the answer. The options are "65," "107," 105," and "106."

Take a look at this brain teaser here:

This post was shared just a few hours ago. Since being posted, it has been liked several times and has also received a few comments. Several said that 106 is the correct answer. What do you think is the solution to this brain teaser?

