Think you're good at maths? Try solving this brain teaser
This maths brain teaser was shared on Instagram. You need to apply basic logical reasoning skills to solve it.
Do you think you are good at solving maths brain teasers? We have a question for you that might leave you boggled. This maths puzzle was shared on the Instagram page 'Math Quiz, Game and Puzzles.' This page often shares several brain teasers. In their latest puzzle, you need to use basic logical reasoning skills to solve the question.
The question states, "Which term of the series 5, 8, 11, 14, …. is 320?" They have also given four options, out of which one can be the answer. The options are "65," "107," 105," and "106."
Take a look at this brain teaser here:
This post was shared just a few hours ago. Since being posted, it has been liked several times and has also received a few comments. Several said that 106 is the correct answer. What do you think is the solution to this brain teaser?
Earlier, another such mind-bending teaser caught the attention of many on social media. According to the question, if 8 equals 5, 6 equals 3, and 10 equals 3, what would 4 be equal to? This question was shared by the Instagram handle @mathcince.