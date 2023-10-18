Brain Teaser: ‘98% failed to solve’ this maths question. Can you?

Let’s admit it: most of us love to solve brain teasers when we need a little distraction from daily life, especially after a taxing day at work. If you are feeling midweek blues, we have a brain teaser that will provide you with a brief escape from work. Shared on Instagram, the brain teaser has a set of numbers on the left-hand side, along with their corresponding equivalents on the right. Your task? Find the equivalent of the number 4. Brain-scrambling, isn’t it? Brain Teaser: Only 2% people can solve this maths question. Are you among them?(Instagram/@mathcince)

“Ask your genius friend,” reads the caption written alongside the brain teaser shared on Instagram. According to the brain teaser, if 8 equals 5, 6 equals 3, and 10 equals 3, what would 4 be equal to? Alongside, the Instagram page also shared a hint to solve the question. It reads, “Count the alphabets of LHS [left-hand side].”

Take a look at the brain teaser shared on Instagram here:

The post was shared three days ago on Instagram. It has since accumulated over 13,700 views, and the numbers are still increasing. A few puzzle enthusiasts even dropped answers in the comments.

Here’s how people reacted to this brain teaser:

“4 is the right answer,” posted an individual.

Another asked, “But how?”

“Answer is 4,” claimed a third.

A fourth shared, “Eight = 5, six = 3, ten = 3, four = 4.”

Some even declared that the answer is either “1” or “4”.

Were you able to solve this mind-bending brain teaser? If yes, what answer did you get?

