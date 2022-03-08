This 7-year-old motivational speaker inspires you to read more books. Watch

If you are regular on the Internet, then chances are that you have come across many motivational speakers on several platforms. A lot of these speakers talk to you about improving your life or making impactful changes in order to achieve what you want to. In a first, a seven-year-old boy has become a motivational speaker and has successfully been in his career for a while. Master Caleb Stewart loves reading books and this video shared on Instagram by Upworthy, shows what he does with that.

In this video, he shares how he wants to go to Harvard University and become a librarian in the long run. When his grandmother says that he memorises all his speeches that he delivers, he even goes ahead and corrects her on her pronunciation. And from the look on his grandmother's face, one can easily make out that this is not the first time that this has happened! His feisty personality and unconditional love for reading make him quite the motivational speaker to look up to.

The caption that this video was posted with reads, “This tiny but mighty human travels around the US showcasing his incredible vocabulary and love of reading - and motivating others to do the same. The internet loves him - but the real story is the family that's nurturing this bright young mind.” By the end of the video, it becomes very evident that Caleb Stewart is very satisfied with what he does and hopes to do this for as long as he can. He also has a pop-up library in Tallahassee, which you can read about here.

Watch this inspiring video right here:

This adorable yet inspiring video was posted on Instagram a little more than eight hours ago and has already accumulated more than 62,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. It has also received various comments from people who couldn't stop admiring this talented reader.

“A young man bound to make a huge impact in this world. Keep up the great work,” commented an Instagram user. “This made my day! Never too young to motivate!” reads another comment. A third individual posted, “He will be the greatest librarian.”

While he was still five-years-old, his story was shared on the NBC television show named Little Big Shots that is produced by Steve Harvey and Ellen DeGeneres. “Greetings, I am the master of reading. I am the world's youngest motivational speaker,” that's how he starts his speech in this video and the rest of it is quite a delight to watch as well:

What are your thoughts on these videos?

