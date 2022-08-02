This 80-year-old woman feeds stray dogs every day. Can you guess why?

Who doesn’t like pets? But only a few with unconditional love and compassion go out of their way to take care of stray animals. A recent Instagram video features one such true animal lover who steps out of her home every day to feed stray dogs. This 80-year-old woman’s undying love for animals is inspirational for every animal lover today. The viral clip on Instagram shows how an 80-year-old woman named Vibha Kaul feeds stray dogs in the streets of Delhi.

The video begins with Kaul expressing why she feeds the stray dogs in Greater Kailash every day. The heart-warming video shows Kaul serving food in paper plates to dogs sitting across the streets and taking shelter under the cars. Kaul says that she feeds these dogs every morning and during the evenings on alternate days. The video is captioned, “Sometimes, you really need an 80-year-old to show you how #itscooltobekind.”

Take a look at the video:

The heartfelt video was posted on July 23 on the Instagram page of the Wagging Tales Foundation. It has garnered more than 95, 000 likes and several comments from users who were moved by Kaul’s act and words of kindness.

Wagging Tales Foundation is a Delhi-based non-profit organization that rescues, feeds, vaccinates, and sterilizes dogs. It has more than 9,000 followers on Instagram.