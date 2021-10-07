Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This 9-YO is all set to run from Kanniyakumari to Chennai for sustainability
This 9-YO is all set to run from Kanniyakumari to Chennai for sustainability

Published on Oct 07, 2021 12:47 PM IST
Sharvesh, aged 9, will run from Kanniyakumari to Chennai to spread awareness about sustainable living.(Life Beyond Numbers)
By Life Beyond Numbers

While most of them are still dependent on plastics and wrecking the environment, here is how a 9-year-old is creating change by inspiring others and reminding them why it is necessary to take a step towards sustainable living.

Sharvesh, a Sairam Matriculation School West Tambaram student, has begun a marathon from Kanniyakumari to Chennai to raise awareness about the United Nations’ Global Goals for Sustainable Development. Sharvesh will cover the 750-Kilometer route in about ten days.

People running for sustainability. (Life Beyond Numbers)

He will also plant over two lakh seeds during his world-record-breaking journey. Rotary International and Junior Chamber International are among the organizations that have yielded their support behind this first-of-its-kind effort.

T Mano Thangaraj, the state’s Information, and Technology Minister flagged off the awareness run from Thiruvalluvar Statue on Saturday.

Sharvesh has achieved 146 medals, 256 certificates, and 62 prizes, along with 16 cash prizes in running. He also holds the Indian record for 1 km Reverse Running at the age of five.

Sharvesh had already run 486 kilometers at the age of six and competed in 56 marathons previously.

The situation we are in right now is quite alarming, and how do we go about it? Sharvesh who’s persistence about the cause motivates each one of us towards betterment and sustainability. He is bringing change at such young age is a wake-up call and the need of the hour.

This was story was first published on Life Beyond Numbers.

marathon race
