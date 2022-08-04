This adorable and huge dog may remind you of Clifford the Big Red Dog. Watch

The huge red coloured dog named Clifford, a character from the movie by the same name, may have stolen your heart when he appeared on screen back in 2021. If so, then this Goldendoodle dog named Brodie will surely leave you saying aww – and that too repeatedly.

Shared on Instagram, the video is a montage of various clips. The video shows the transformation of the puppy from his childhood till now. The video opens to show a text that reads, “‘He shouldn’t get much bigger than this’ – my vet.” The next part of the video shows how the dog proved the vet wrong and grew up to be a huge teddy bear.

Take a look at the video:

The video has been posted two days ago. Since being posted, the video has gone viral and received more than 1.5 million views. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“Ohh so cute to see you so smol!” posted an Instagram user. “Real life Clifford,” wrote another who was reminded of the movie character. “Brodie the big doggy bear... so lovable and huggable,” expressed a third. “He’s perfect,” commented a fourth.

