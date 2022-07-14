This adorable Golden Retriever dog has a night-time skincare routine. Watch

With the beauty and skincare industry becoming all the more popular, many people have started having skincare routines. There are different kinds of skincare products that are meant to be used during the day time and a different kind at night. This has led to ‘morning routine’ and ‘night-time routine’ skincare regimens becoming part and parcel of social media videos. But guess who has recently turned into an influencer and hopped onto the skincare bandwagon? Well, it is this adorable Instagram famous Golden Retriever dog named Maui. The video has been shared on the Instagram page dedicated to this cute fur baby named @maui_thegoldenpup.

The dog video has been shared on Instagram with a caption that is equal parts hilarious and precious. It reads, “Infloofcers’ night beauty routine revealed.” And the video opens to show the cute Golden Retriever doggo looking directly into the camera and enjoying a sheet mask facial and the like. The video has been going all kinds of viral ever since it has been posted and also bringing a smile to people’s faces. Chances are very high that this will you will make you smile as well.

Watch it here:

The dog video has been shared on Instagram just seven days ago and has received over 98,500 likes on it as of now.

An Instagram user writes, “How adorable are you?” “No wonder you are one handsome boy,” points out another individual. “I love how he just.. took it. Dogs are the best when they put up with our hooman nonsense,” posts a third.