This air hostess' emotional farewell speech in a flight has gone viral. Watch

It is always quite an emotional moment for people who are leaving a certain workplace or organisation where they have worked for sometime. Just like this one Indigo airlines air hostess named Surabhi Nair who can be seen delivering an emotional farewell speech while onboard her last flight. This video has gone all kinds of viral on Instagram.

Many people have said that they have come across Surabhi in their journey with Indigo airlines and showered her with positive thoughts and congratulatory messages. Just like one who wrote, “You were an amazing crew Surabhi, more than that u were an amazing human. You were so kind and humble… you made everyone around you comfortable. I never saw you without a smile on your face. You are so positive, keep going, all the best.. I also missed flying with you, but still got a lot of beautiful memories with you. All the best for your bright future.”

The air hostess Surabhi Nair herself has taken to the comments section of this video in order to express, “Indeed an emotional moment for me.” She accompanied this comment with the emoji of a crying face. There is a chance that this video will leave you quite emotional as well, just like it has left many other people who have watched it already. It was shared by singer Amrutha Suresh with a caption that reads, “What a beautiful send off to this beautiful lady by @indigo.6e. So much touched.”

The video has been posted on Instagram a bit more than four days ago and since then, has garnered several comments from people who couldn't stop praising this air hostess' work ethic and her emotional farewell speech. It has also received more than 3.9 lakh views on it so far.

An Instagram user wrote, “In my journey, I met you several times. I love Indigo for their punctuality and services offered. Wishing you best for the endeavour. Keep smiling, and enjoy your upcoming journey ahead.” “We will miss you, Surabhi,” reads another comment. A third comment reads, “I think, We should say thanks to you for your great service. Which you dedicated to us. I always miss you and miss all that moment which we spent with you on the Indigo flight. Also thanks to Indigo for hiring your kind of flight crew. Thanks once again.”

What are your thoughts on this viral video involving air hostess Surabhi Nair?