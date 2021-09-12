Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / This baby elephant has four doting gentle giant nannies. Watch adorable video
trending

This baby elephant has four doting gentle giant nannies. Watch adorable video

“Female #elephants often develop maternal crushes on youngsters, but Dololo-mania is a sight to behold," reads a part of the caption shared along with the video.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON SEP 12, 2021 04:50 PM IST
The image shows a herd of elephant.

A video showcasing the loving nature of a few female elephants has won people’s hearts. Shared on Instagram by Sheldrick Wildlife, the video shows how four gentle giants always shadow and protect an orphaned baby elephant.

“Female #elephants often develop maternal crushes on youngsters, but Dololo-mania is a sight to behold. Older female orphans Sities, Suguta, Turkwel, and Mutara are so besotted that they now spend much of their time shadowing the little bull as his bodyguards,” reads the caption shared along with the video.

The video, besides showing the interactions between the creatures, also explains how the female elephants don’t go anywhere without their “favourite little friend.”

Take a look at the interesting video:

RELATED STORIES

The video, since being shared, has gathered more than 8,000 views and counting. The share has also accumulated tons of love-filled comments.

“This is wonderful to see,” wrote a Twitter user. “There truly is something about Dololo. We'd fuss over him too given the opportunity!” shared another. “Absolutely adorable... they walk him home each night,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
twitter
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Barbers sing together to calm anxious boy during haircut. Watch

Eating ice cream to visiting beach, video shows things that make this dog happy

Toddler’s reaction while listening to song during car ride amuses people. Watch

The evergreen Bandyopadhyay
TRENDING TOPICS
Ganesh Chaturthi Wishes
World Suicide Prevention Day
India vs England
Ganesh Chaturthi 2021
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Ganesha Chaturthi
Afghanistan
Covid vaccine
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP