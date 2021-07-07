This Bangla rendition of Five Hundred Miles by two boys is winning hearts. Watch

An amusing Bangla cover of the popular song Five Hundred Miles by Bobby Bare performed by two boys has caught the attention of netizens. The song, posted on Facebook, features eight-year-old Anwoy Chakraborty and his elder cousin brother 15-year-old Anwesh Kanjilal. Their performance may leave you smiling and rooting for this brother duo.

The video shared by Anwoy’s father Arindom Chakraborty shows Anwoy and Anwesh singing the popular song. Anwesh can be seen playing the ukulele. Terming their band as ‘Udla Ga’ which means ‘bare body’ in Bangla, both the brothers continue to sing the song in a Bangla dialect with some hilarious lyrics translated by Arindom’s elder brother Amlan Chakraborty.

Take a look at the clip and check out the duo’s adorable performance:

Shared on July 4, the clip has garnered several reactions and praise from netizens. When asked about the reaction of the boys about their viral performance, Arindom Chakraborty told HT, “They are excited but Anwoy is too young to understand the implications of being viral. Anwesh too is rather shy and this sudden spark of attention has taken him by surprise”.

The funny rendition and the presentation left many giggling. While some expressed their liking for the clip with heart emoticons, others wholeheartedly praised the ‘coolest band ever’.

“I’m ready to buy tickets for Udla Ga concert,” read one comments when loosely translated from Bangla. “Coolest band ever,” commented another. “Super performance,” said a third.

“After watching the reaction, we are very much exited. We have started working on our next project in which the other cousin brother, Ishaan who lives in Noida will join Anwoy and Anwesh,” Arindom added.

